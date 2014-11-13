BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
(Corrects dollar conversion in first paragraph to $691 million from $691 billion)
TOKYO Nov 13 Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp will buy software maker Yayoi Co from private equity firm MBK Partners for more than 80 billion yen ($691 million), a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.
Orix will buy a 99.9 percent stake in Yayoi from MBK, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the transaction is not public yet.
(1 US dollar = 115.7200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: