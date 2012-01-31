HONG KONG Jan 31 Japan's Orix Corp
has dropped out of the race to buy software developer
Yayoi, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday, which could be a blow to MBK Partners' plan to sell the
business.
Orix, along with Bain Capital and Advantage Partners, had
advanced to the final round of bidding for Yayoi, in a deal
worth about $800 million. Orix was the frontrunner to win the
auction, sources previously told Reuters.
Differences over valuation could have led Orix to walk away
from the deal, the source added. While MBK has not abandoned the
process, Orix's withdrawal is a setback in the private equity
firm's effort to exit the investment.
An Orix spokesman declined to comment, while MBK could not
be reached immediately.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Junko
Fujita, Wakako Sato, Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)