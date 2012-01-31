HONG KONG Jan 31 Japan's Orix Corp has dropped out of the race to buy software developer Yayoi, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, which could be a blow to MBK Partners' plan to sell the business.

Orix, along with Bain Capital and Advantage Partners, had advanced to the final round of bidding for Yayoi, in a deal worth about $800 million. Orix was the frontrunner to win the auction, sources previously told Reuters.

Differences over valuation could have led Orix to walk away from the deal, the source added. While MBK has not abandoned the process, Orix's withdrawal is a setback in the private equity firm's effort to exit the investment.

An Orix spokesman declined to comment, while MBK could not be reached immediately. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Junko Fujita, Wakako Sato, Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)