By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Jan 31 Japan's Orix Corp
has dropped out of the race to buy software developer
Yayoi, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday, which could be a blow to MBK Partners' plan to sell the
business.
Orix, along with Bain Capital and Advantage Partners, had
advanced to the final round of bidding for Yayoi, in a deal
worth about $800 million. Orix was the frontrunner to win the
auction, sources previously told Reuters.
A separate source told Reuters that Advantage Partners had
also quit the process. It was unclear if MBK was still
negotiating with Bain.
Differences over valuation could have led Orix to walk away
from the deal, the source added.
The withdrawals are a setback in the private equity firm's
effort to exit the investment.
Pan-Asia fund MBK acquired Yayoi in 2007 for 71 billion yen,
or about 17 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), at the height of the leveraged buyout
boom.
MBK's launched the sale of Yayoi soon after Australian
software maker MYOB was acquired by Bain Capital in August last
year for $1.2 billion. Bain won the deal paying around 11.3
times EBITDA.
Yayoi had an EBITDA of around 5 billion yen ($65 million),
and a bid of 12.5 times would take the value north of $800
million. The yen's recent strength means that MBK could still
effectively make a profit even if Yayoi is sold for less than it
hopes, the sources previously said.
An Orix spokesman declined to comment, while MBK could not
be reached immediately.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Junko
Fujita, Wakako Sato, Stephen Aldred; Editing by Michael Flaherty
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)