BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Nov 2Yazicilar Holding :
* Said on Monday its unit Anadolu Endustri Holding completed due diligence with BC Partners on acquisition of 40.25% shares of Migros Ticaret A.S
* Said on Monday negotiations have not been finalized.
Source text: bit.ly/1yFsa4U
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S