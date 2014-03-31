BRIEF-Chengdu Fusen Noble-House Industrial sees H1 2017 net profit to fluctuate by -15 to 10 pct
March 31 Yeland Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell 65 percent stake in its Beijing property unit for 819.3 million yuan ($131.89 million)
