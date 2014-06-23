June 23 Yeland Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says signs MOU with Shanghai Mapletree Management on logistics and warehousing project, expects total size of investment at 5 billion yuan ($805.28 million) in three years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lKVAtQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)