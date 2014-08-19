BRIEF-Mara Delta says on track to achieve FY distribution forecast
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
Aug 19 Yeland Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 252.1 million yuan(41.05 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n4MJPR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unaudited Abridged Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2017
LONDON, April 21 A surprise call for a UK election has barely ruffled feathers among foreign investors, who have pumped money back into British stocks after last year's sterling slide following the Brexit referendum spurred a rush for the exits.