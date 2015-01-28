BRIEF-BWP Trust has priced a new Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
Jan 28 Yeland Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says sets up jv for elderly care with Crimson Capital China
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HbCWq3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 106.7 million zlotys ($27.56 million) versus 98.3 million zlotys a year ago