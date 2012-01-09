* Commences loan buyback on Jan. 10
* Yell loan offered at 32 pct in secondary trading
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, JAN 9 - Yellow pages publisher Yell Group
said it will begin its debt buyback process on Jan. 10
and conclude it on or before Jan. 19.
As agreed by lenders in December, Yell has up to 159.5
million pounds ($245.75 million) available to repurchase part of
its 2.6 billion pound debt at discounted market prices.
The company's euro-denominated term loan B is offered at 32
percent to face value in secondary trading, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
The repurchase is part of the company's efforts to reduce
its debt burden while it implements a number of strategic
initiatives to shift from print operations to digital as the
business is in decline.
To insure more flexibility, lenders to Yell in December
agreed, among other things, to provide more headroom on its net
debt to earnings (EBITDA) covenant until 2014 and reduce the
amount of its revolving credit facility to 75 million pounds
from 172.6 million pounds.