UPDATE 7-At least 12 killed in rare militant attack in Tehran
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
LONDON, July 26 Yell Group PLC : * Says have received shareholders' approval at co's agm today to change name of group to hibu plc * Yell expects the change to be effective from July 30 2012
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Foreign minister Zarif's quote, colour)
WASHINGTON, June 7 Facebook Inc announced a set of three new features on Wednesday intended to boost civic engagement among users in the United States on its platform by connecting them more easily with their elected representatives.