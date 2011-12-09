LONDON Dec 9 Yell Group has made changes to its 2.6 billion pound ($4.06 billion) debt amendment request after failing to receive majority support from its lenders, according to a letter sent by Yell to its lenders.

The U.K. yellow pages publisher is now proposing to reduce the 172.6 million pound revolving credit facility (RCF) to 75 million pounds after Yell's institutional loan investors were unhappy with the previous request to reduce it to 30 million pounds.

The company has also offered to add more loan covenants to ensure the group has sufficient cash on its balance sheet at the end of each month.

Yell issued a request on November 14, asking its 300-strong bank syndicate to reset the net debt to earnings (EBITDA) covenant until 2014 to avoid a covenant breach, reduce the amount of its RCF to save costs and buy back debt at a discount.

After extending a deadline for lender consent twice, Yell has now asked lenders to respond by December 16.