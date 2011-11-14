LONDON Nov 14 British yellow pages publisher Yell Group has launched a loan amendment process aimed at reducing and refinancing its 2.6 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) debt as it does not expect to grow by 2015, the company said in a lender memorandum.

Yell asked lenders to agree by Nov. 30 to relax loan terms to provide around 20 percent headroom under its net debt to earnings (EBITDA) covenant until 2014 to have more flexibility to address its capital structure and eventually refinance its loans with non-bank funding, such as high-yield bonds.

Yell intends to buy back loans at a discount, using 108 million pounds of its cash, and then cancel any amounts it bought back to reduce leverage. During the process, which is due to start following close of the amendment, lenders will indicate the price at which they are willing to sell their loans.

Yell's loans were quoted at a discount of 26 percent to face value in secondary markets on Friday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

"Yell's new strategy offers real opportunity for value. Yell is building a unique position in the on-line market, with real potential for growth and cash generation," said Neill Woodford of Invesco, a shareholder in Yell.

Yell is currently in the process of implementing a number of strategic initiatives to shift from declining print operations to digital.

The company also plans to cut its revolving credit facility to 30 million pounds from the current 173 million pounds.

Lenders are offered a consent fee of 50 basis points (bps) to agree to the amendment and would get a further 200 bps fee if the company's consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio exceeds 4.6 times at March 31, 2013. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Will Waterman)