LONDON Nov 14 British yellow pages
publisher Yell Group has launched a loan amendment
process aimed at reducing and refinancing its 2.6 billion pounds
($4.2 billion) debt as it does not expect to grow by 2015, the
company said in a lender memorandum.
Yell asked lenders to agree by Nov. 30 to relax loan terms
to provide around 20 percent headroom under its net debt to
earnings (EBITDA) covenant until 2014 to have more flexibility
to address its capital structure and eventually refinance its
loans with non-bank funding, such as high-yield bonds.
Yell intends to buy back loans at a discount, using 108
million pounds of its cash, and then cancel any amounts it
bought back to reduce leverage. During the process, which is due
to start following close of the amendment, lenders will indicate
the price at which they are willing to sell their loans.
Yell's loans were quoted at a discount of 26 percent to face
value in secondary markets on Friday, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
"Yell's new strategy offers real opportunity for value. Yell
is building a unique position in the on-line market, with real
potential for growth and cash generation," said Neill Woodford
of Invesco, a shareholder in Yell.
Yell is currently in the process of implementing a number of
strategic initiatives to shift from declining print operations
to digital.
The company also plans to cut its revolving credit facility
to 30 million pounds from the current 173 million pounds.
Lenders are offered a consent fee of 50 basis points (bps)
to agree to the amendment and would get a further 200 bps fee if
the company's consolidated net debt to EBITDA ratio exceeds 4.6
times at March 31, 2013.
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Will Waterman)