LONDON Dec 8 British yellow pages publisher
Yell Group is set to give its lenders more time to
agree to terms on a restructuring of its 2.6 billion pounds of
debt, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
A deadline for the talks, which expired on Wednesday
evening, could be extended as far as the end of this week as
two camps of lenders - a group of institutional investors and
Yell's lending banks - try to reach a compromise, according to
the FT.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the situation as
saying that although meetings between the two camps had been
held, no agreement was reached.
The extension comes as the directories business seeks
approval for additional leeway under its banking covenants, the
article said.