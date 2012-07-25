July 25 Phone directories company Yell Group Plc
said it was considering options that may result in a
dilution of existing shareholders' interests, as part of a
capital structure review.
"The group intends to consult with its key stakeholders,
including lenders and shareholders over the coming months in
order to put in place an appropriate group capital structure
within the current financial year," the company said, adding
that no decision had been made yet.
Yell, which publishes paper phone books around the world,
has been working to build on its digital offerings but continues
to be weighed down by a massive load of debt. Net debt stood at
2.18 billion pounds ($3.38 billion) as of June 30.
In May, the company reported a massive 1.42 billion pounds
loss before tax for last year and said it appointed Goldman
Sachs and Greenhill as advisers to assist it with putting in
place a new capital structure.
For the first quarter ended June 30, Yell said revenue fell
15 percent to 331 million pounds and that the adverse revenue
and margin trends it reported in May continued to impact
financial performance.