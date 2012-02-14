* Q3 profit after tax 16.6 mln stg
* EBITDA falls by 12.7 mln stg to 108.6 mln stg
* Revenue falls 15 pct to 382.8 mln stg
* Net debt 2.57 bln stg
* Shares plunge as much as 25 pct
By Juhi Arora
Feb 14 Debt-laden Yell Group's
third-quarter revenue fell short of estimates, hurt by weakness
at both its digital and print directory services, and the yellow
pages publisher said its lenders had agreed to relax covenants
tied to earnings.
The British company's shares plunged as much as 25 percent
to a near three-month low of 4.45 pence in early trading on
Tuesday, making it the second-biggest percentage loser on the
London Stock Exchange.
Directory publishers like Yell and its Canadian counterpart
Yellow Media Inc have been struggling to stem the slide
in their print businesses and pare huge debt loads, as more
people turn to Internet-based giants like Google to
find local listings.
For the third quarter, revenue fell to 382.8 million pounds
($604.6 million), missing analyst estimates of 404 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"(Yell) is primarily exposed to small and medium enterprises
(SMEs) in markets like Spain, UK and U.S., where the SME
environment has been pretty tough for a while now," analyst Alex
DeGroote of Panmure Gordon told Reuters.
The company's good digital business is too small to make any
real difference at the topline level because the legacy business
is so large, DeGroote added.
The company derived 8 percent of its total revenue from
digital services as of its half-year ended September.
"We remain concerned that an accelerated decline in the
group's predominantly print revenues could undermine required
investment in digital," brokerage Numis Securities said.
Numis has an unchanged "hold" rating on the stock and a
price target of 5 pence.
The drop in revenue hurt the company's earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which
might have led it to have a higher debt level in relation to its
EBITDA than its covenants allow.
Yell's lenders agreed to relax the net debt to EBITDA
covenant and released an additional 51 million pounds for the
Berkshire-based company to buy back its undervalued debt.
The company, which made changes to its debt amendment
request after failing to receive majority support from its
shareholders last year, said its debt stood at 2.57 billion
pounds ($4.06 billion) as on Dec. 31.
Tight cost controls helped Yell reduce its net debt by 67.3
million pounds. Still, it said a competitive digital market was
driving a faster rate of directory revenue decline.
October-December EBITDA was down 12.7 million pounds at
108.6 million pounds, said the company, which forecast full-year
EBITDA to be within current market expectations.
Analysts are expecting the company to report full-year
EBITDA of 448.41 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Yell Group shares were down 13 percent at 5.1 pence at 1040
GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 74
percent in value in the last three months.