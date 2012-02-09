* Q4 profit from cont ops C$48.2 mln vs year-ago loss
* Revenue down 9 pct
* Revenue from U.S. operations falls
Feb 9 Telephone directory publisher Yellow
Media Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit, but a
sluggish print business weighed on its revenue.
The company, which published its first directory in 1908 and
went public in 2003, has been struggling to sell advertising
space in its traditional Yellow Pages and business directories.
Investors have punished Yellow Media for its flailing
attempts to move its directory business away from print and
towards an online model.
The Montreal-based company posted a net profit of C$48.2
million ($48.43 million) from continuing operations compared
with a loss of C$7.2 million a year ago.
It posted adjusted earnings of 14 Canadian cents a share
from continuing operations.
Revenue fell 9 percent to C$313.3 million, mainly due to
lower print sales and weakness in its U.S. operations.
Analysts, on average, had expected Yellow Media to earn 16
Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$311.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Online revenue, which accounts for about 29 percent of the
company's total revenue, was C$90.0 million in the quarter.
Yellow Media sharply reduced a dividend payout in August as
it sought to cut costs and reduce its debt load.
The stock was trading around C$6 in early 2011, but has slid
some 97 percent to change hands at around 18 Canadian cents as
its local listings business was superseded by internet-based
giants including Google and Groupon.
Last week, the company moved to further integrate rival
Canpages, which it acquired in 2010 but had operated separately
from its main Yellow Pages service.