May 7 Telephone directory publisher Yellow Media
Inc posted a C$2.9 billion net loss in the first
quarter on an impairment charge and the debt-ridden company
began a scramble to refinance debt set to mature from this year.
January-March net loss was C$5.61 per basic share, hit by a
C$2.9 billion ($2.91 billion) goodwill impairment charge.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations halved to 13
Canadian cents per share from the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue fell 17.3 percent to C$289.1 million, primarily hit
by lower print revenue.
The company, which had about C$1.5 billion in net debt at
the end of March, said its board has assembled a committee to
complete any refinancing deal this fiscal year.
Yellow Media also said it has adjourned its annual meeting,
which was to be held on Wednesday, for want of quorum.