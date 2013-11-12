BRIEF-Russia's Raspadskaya says to repay $170-180 mln of debt in Q2
April 11 Sergei Stepanov, the chief executive of Russian coal producer Raspadskaya, told reporters on Tuesday:
Nov 12 Canadian telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Ltd said it will cut 10 percent of its workforce as it sharpens its focus on its digital business.
The company will cut about 300 positions across its offices, mainly in operations related to its print and legacy businesses, and also other support teams, it said in a statement.
April 11 Sergei Stepanov, the chief executive of Russian coal producer Raspadskaya, told reporters on Tuesday:
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017