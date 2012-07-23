July 23 Canada's Yellow Media Inc said
it plans to more than halve its C$1.8 billion debt and revamp
its board as the company struggles to move its telephone
directory business away from print to an online model.
The company, with a market valuation of about C$19 million,
will issue notes, warrants and cash as it aims to cut its debt
load to C$850 million, part of which will be due in 2018 at the
earliest.
The recapitalization plan includes an exchange of credit
facilities and medium-term notes of C$1.8 billion of its debt,
the company said in a statement.
The company said its annual interest expense will also be
cut by about C$45 million following the recapitalization, which
is expected to close by the end of September.
Yellow Media has also set up a search committee of up to
five members to select a new board of directors.
Stikeman Elliott LLP and Russell Hill Advisory Services Inc
are Yellow Media's legal advisers for the recapitalization.
Shares of the Montreal-based company were up 40 percent at
3.5 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.