Nov 6 Canadian telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc reported a third-quarter profit, but lower print segment sales hurt revenue.
Yellow Media has been struggling to stem a slide in sales in its print business as more people shift to internet-based giants such as Google Inc for local listings.
The company is also looking to pare its huge debt load of C$1.80 billion as of June 30.
Net profit from continuing operations was C$24.0 million, or 4 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with a net loss from continuing operations of C$2.81 billion, or C$5.52 per basic share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included an impairment charge of C$2.9 billion.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to C$77.1 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, from C$69.2 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
