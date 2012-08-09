Aug 9 Canadian telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc said revenue fell as print segment sales continued to be weak but posted a net profit.

Net profit from continuing operations was C$67.7 million ($68.0 million), or 12 Canadian cents per basic share, compared with a net loss of C$20.7 million, or 5 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier when it recorded higher cash taxes and other charges.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 18 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue fell 16 percent to C$286.5 million. ($1 = 0.9950 Canadian dollars)