Aug 26 A 21-year-old worker at the Yellowstone
National Park plunged to her death early on Friday from the edge
of a canyon while socializing with colleagues, park officials
said.
Estefania Liset Mosquera Alcivar, a concession employee, was
with a small group of coworkers at the rim of the Grand Canyon
of Yellowstone shortly after 3:15 a.m. when she fell, according
to accounts by her companions, the park's public affairs office
said in a statement.
Her body was recovered about four hours later and the
incident remains under investigation, the officials said.
Alvicar is from Quito, Ecuador.
The incident along with three major wildfires burning in
Yellowstone come at the height of the summer tourist season and
as officials in both parks prepare for celebrations set for
Thursday marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of the
National Park Service.
The fires have prompted authorities to close the south
entrance to the park, which last month saw an average of more
than 2,400 vehicles per day.
Yellowstone, which occupies the northwestern corner of
Wyoming and spills over into Idaho and Montana, was the first
national park established in the United States and remains one
of its most popular.
