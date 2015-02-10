Feb 10 Yelp Inc, operator of the consumer review website Yelp.com, said it acquired an online food ordering service provider and also raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Yelp's shares rose 4.6 percent to $44.14 in premarket trading.

The company said it acquired Eat24, a web- and app-based food ordering service provider, in a deal valued at about $134 million.

Yelp raised its current-quarter revenue forecast to $118.5 million-$120.5 million from $114 million-$116 million.

The company also hiked its full-year forecast to $574 million-$579 million from $538-$543 million.