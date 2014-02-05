* Expects 1st-quarter rev of $73.5-$74.5 mln vs est $73.3
mln
* Fourth-quarter loss $0.03/shr vs est loss $0.02
* Fourth quarter revenue $70.7 mln vs est $67.3 mln
* Shares rise 6 pct after the bell
Feb 5 Consumer review website Yelp Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as it added more
customers to cash in on the surging demand for local information
on mobile phones and tablets, sending its shares up 6 percent
after the bell.
The company, whose mobile app makes it easier for people to
discover local businesses, read user reviews or rate them, also
forecast current-quarter revenue above estimates.
Active local business accounts rose about 69 percent to
67,200 in the fourth quarter, Chief Financial Officer Rob Krolik
said on a conference call with analysts.
He said 2,200 new accounts came from Qype, the German
company it bought in the quarter.
According to Google Analytics, Yelp's average monthly unique
visitors grew 39 percent to about 120 million from a year ago,
Yelp said. About 53 million of them were mobile visitors.
Yelp's mobile app combines reviews and other relevant
information with knowledge of the consumer's location. It also
allows consumers to "check in" at local businesses.
About three-quarters of the company's revenue comes from
local advertising.
The company said it expects first-quarter revenue of
$73.5-$74.5 million, above the $73.3 million analysts had
estimated, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net loss narrowed to $2.1 million, or 3 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $5.3 million, or 8 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 72 percent to $70.7 million.
Analysts were looking for a loss of 2 cents per share, on
revenue of $67.3 million.
Yelp's shares closed at $75.23 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.