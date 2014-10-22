Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
Oct 22 Yelp Inc, operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' average estimate, sending its shares down 10 percent after the bell.
The company forecast revenue of $107 million to $108 million for the fourth-quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting $111.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
April 19 Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a lawsuit charged.