* Sees Q3 rev $139 mln-$142 mln vs est. $152.6 mln
* Chairman Max Levchin resigns
* Shares drop as much as 16.3 pct after-hours
By Kshitiz Goliya and Arathy S Nair
July 28 Yelp Inc, the operator of
consumer review website Yelp.com, reported a surprise loss and
forecast revenue for the current quarter that fell far below
market expectations, sending its shares plummeting in
after-hours trading on Tuesday.
The company also reported its slowest revenue growth in 18
quarters in the three months ended June 30, and said Chairman
Max Levchin would step down "to pursue other interests." There
has been no decision on a replacement, Yelp said.
Yelp, whose shares fell more than 16 percent in extended
trading, said it expected to report net revenue of $139
million-$142 million in the third quarter - well below the
$152.6 million average analyst estimate.
"The reduction in guidance in a way validates some of the
investor concerns around increasing competition, slowing traffic
and reduction in salesforce productivity," Barclays Capital
analyst Christopher Merwin told Reuters.
Yelp's subscriber growth has been slowing in a crowded
market. Competitors include Google Inc, TripAdvisor
Inc and GrubHub Inc.
To counter increasing competition, Yelp has been trying to
expand outside the United States and diversify into services
such as restaurant bookings, event management and payments.
Yelp also said on Tuesday it would phase out display
advertising by the end of the year.
"The industry trend towards increasingly disruptive display
advertising is at odds with our focus on the consumer
experience," CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said on a call.
Yelp has had a rough ride recently.
"They had terrible two quarters. Then they tried to sell
themselves (and) nobody would buy them. And then they come out
and say that they are getting out of (display advertising) and
reducing guidance. Basically its sign of that things are really
wrong at this company," B. Riley & Co analyst Sameet Sinha said.
Yelp put itself on the block earlier this year but then
decided not to proceed, Bloomberg reported.
Yelp's revenue rose 50.8 percent to $133.9 million in the
quarter, slightly beating the average estimate.
However, the company posted a net loss attributable to
common shareholders of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share,
compared with a profit of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of 1 cent per share and
revenue of $133.5 million.
Yelp cut its full year net revenue forecast to $544
million-$550 million from $574 million-$579 million.
Up to Tuesday's close of $33.51, Yelp's shares had fallen
about 39 percent this year.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr)