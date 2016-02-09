(Corrects day of week to Monday instead of Wednesday, last
paragraph)
Feb 8 Consumer review website operator Yelp Inc
reported a smaller-than-estimated loss on Monday, but
its shares slumped 12 percent, swept up in a broader selloff in
the technology sector.
The company said its results were released ahead of schedule
due to a vendor error by PR Newswire, leading to a spike in
volatility in its shares.
Yelp also said Chief Financial Officer Rob Krolik would step
down.
Krolik, who joined the company in 2011, will continue in his
current role till Dec. 15, 2016, or until a replacement is
hired, the company said in a statement.
Yelp's revenue rose about 40 percent in the fourth quarter,
topping analysts' estimates, helped by the strength in its
advertising business and a rise in mobile usage.
Local advertising accounts in the quarter rose 32 percent to
about 111,000, which was in line with estimates from market
research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
The San Francisco-based company has been trying to expand
outside the United States and diversify into services such as
restaurant bookings, event management and payments to counter
increasing competition.
Yelp competes with OpenTable in the restaurants booking
business and Angie's List Inc in the listings business.
In December, Facebook Inc quietly debuted a feature that
helps users find local businesses based on customer reviews that
could emerge as a strong competitor.
The company said it expected to report net revenue of $154
million-$157 million in the first quarter, largely above the
$154.4 million estimated by the analysts.
Yelp reported a net loss of $22.2 million, or 29 cents per
share, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended
Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $32.7 million, or 42 cents
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 2 cents
per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $153.7 million from $109.9 million.
Analysts had expected revenue of $152.4 million for the quarter.
Yelp's shares were down 11.5 percent at $16.02 in afternoon
trading on Monday. They fell as much as 15 percent in early
session, touching a more than three year low of $15.50.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)