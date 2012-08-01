Aug 1 Customer reviews website Yelp Inc reported a 67 percent jump in second-quarter revenue as it expanded into new markets and more mobile users used its services.

The company reported a net loss of $2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $1.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $32.7 million from $19.6 million last year.