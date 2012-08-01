BRIEF-Quotient Technology files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 mln
* Quotient Technology Inc files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 million – sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rWM1Rp Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Customer reviews website Yelp Inc reported a 67 percent jump in second-quarter revenue as it expanded into new markets and more mobile users used its services.
The company reported a net loss of $2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $1.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $32.7 million from $19.6 million last year.
* Quotient Technology Inc files for stock shelf of up to $13.3 million – sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rWM1Rp Further company coverage:
June 7 The problem with Modern Portfolio Theory, the basis for most diversified investment approaches, is that the often irrational human investor in charge is a major point of failure.