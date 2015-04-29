(Corrects paragraph 4 to say analysts expected a "profit" of 1 cent per share, not "loss" of 1 cent)

April 29 Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, posted lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending the company's shares down 15 percent in extended trading.

Yelp's net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 55 percent to $118.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to report a profit of 1 cent per share and revenue of $120 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)