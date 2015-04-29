(Adds forecast, details)
April 29 Yelp Inc, the operator of
consumer review website Yelp.com, forecast second-quarter
revenue below analysts' expectations, sending its shares down
about 15 percent in extended trading.
The company also reported on Wednesday first-quarter revenue
below the average analyst estimate as it added
fewer-than-expected local advertising accounts.
Yelp's local advertising accounts rose about 43 percent to
90,200 in the first quarter. Analysts were expecting 91,900
accounts, according to market research firm FactSet
StreetAccount.
Yelp gets about 83 percent of its total revenue from local
advertising.
The company has been stepping up efforts to expand in
markets outside the United States and it has also been
diversifying into other businesses such as restaurant bookings,
event management and payments, mainly through acquisitions.
Yelp's website and mobile app allow users to rate a variety
of businesses, including restaurants, on a scale of five.
Yelp forecast second-quarter revenue of $131 million-$134
million on Wednesday. Analysts on average were expecting $138.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Yelp's net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed
to $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31 from $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose about 55 percent to $118.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to report a
profit of 1 cent per share and revenue of $120 million.
The San Francisco-based company's shares were trading at
$43.81 after the bell.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)