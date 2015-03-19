By Sai Sachin R
| March 19
March 19 Shares of Yelp Inc fell more
than 4.5 percent on Thursday after the trailer of a documentary
posted on fund-raising website Kickstarter alleged that the
consumer review website operator was extorting money from small
businesses.
The film, titled "Billion Dollar Bully", alleges that Yelp
extorted money from restaurants and filtered out favorable
customer reviews if business owners didn't pay to advertise on
the site.
"Every one of the clients had been threatened with harm if
they didn't pay money," attorney Lawrence Murray says in the
documentary's trailer. (kck.st/18LBoUf)
A Yelp spokeswoman said the claims had no merit and that the
film's director, Kaylie Milliken, had a history of trying to
mislead consumers on Yelp.
"The claims ... have been repeatedly dismissed by courts of
law, investigated by government regulators, including the FTC,
and disproven by academic study," the spokeswoman said in an
email.
Milliken who is based in San Francisco, told Reuters that
the completed documentary would contain evidence supporting the
allegations.
The producers are seeking to raise $60,000 through
Kickstarter to complete production.
Analysts at Barclays and Cowen and Co were unfazed by the
trailer, saying the company had successfully defended itself
against similar accusations in the past.
The company has been stepping up efforts to expand
internationally as growth in the United States matures, but has
had little success so far.
Options volume on Yelp was at 33,000 contracts, or six times
normal, by 1:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to options
analytics firm Trade Alert data. Up to Wednesday's close, the
stock had fallen about 47 pct in the past 12 months.
(Additional reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)