* Yemen faces hunger, budget and security crisis
* Needs at least $10 bln over 2012-2013 to stabilize -
analyst
* Over $4 billion in aid pledged, donors to meet in late
June
By Martin Dokoupil and Tom Finn
DUBAI/SANAA, June 6 Anood al-Mikhlafi, sitting
in the one-room shack she calls home in a shantytown on the
outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa, rues the political chaos
that has engulfed her impoverished country in the past year and
left her family nearly destitute.
"We've never lived in comfort but last year pushed us to the
limit and we had to sell our animals and my wedding jewelry. We
have nothing to fall back on," she says.
Her husband lost his job in April after the concrete-mixing
company he worked for went bankrupt. Her family pulled their
children from school and sent them, illegally, to Saudi Arabia
to beg and, perhaps, work.
"There is simply no work left here in Sanaa. We sent them to
Saudi Arabia because we had no choice," she said.
A year of mass protests against the government and political
turmoil, which forced Yemen's long-time leader Ali Abdullah
Saleh to quit in February, has left the Arabian Peninsula state
on the verge of bankruptcy. The unemployment rate has shot above
50 percent in a country where some 42 percent of the population
of 24 million live on less than $2 a day.
Resource-rich Gulf neighbours and Western countries, who
watched with mounting alarm as political crisis gave al Qaeda
the opportunity to develop a base in Yemen from which to launch
attacks around the world, last month pledged over $4 billion in
aid to head off a humanitarian disaster and stabilise the state.
Yemeni experts and aid agencies such as Oxfam say that is
not enough. If more aid is not provided soon, a transition
process brokered by Saudi Arabia to try and ease the political
turmoil, may fall apart, they say.
"For Yemen, $4 billion is not really enough. The budget is
totally zero," said Mohamed al-Maytami, economics professor at
Sanaa University. "Yemen needs urgent financial support,
otherwise the transition process will fail."
The transition process saw President Saleh give way to his
deputy Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in February after 13 months of
protests against him spiralled into fighting between rival
factions of Yemen's military and saw parts of Yemen's
south fall to an Islamist militia allied to al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
Yemeni government troops are now engaged in a U.S.-backed
drive to recapture territory in the south.
Government officials say the country is likely to run a $2.5
billion budget deficit this year. Modest oil and gas exports,
which were a vital source of foreign exchange for the
government, have been hit by repeated attacks by tribesmen on
pipelines since the unrest started last year.
Hydrocarbons typically account for 60-70 percent of Yemen's
income and the country is losing $15 million a day as a result
of the attacks, authorities have said.
With the central bank's hard currency reserves low, the
government has little room to manoeuvre.
"Within the next few months the government will be
bankrupt, there will be no money for the police or for the army
fighting al Qaeda," Abdulrahman al-Iryani, the country's former
water minister, told Reuters.
WATER, FUEL SHORTAGES
The IMF, which resumed lending to Yemen in April, approving
the payment of a $93.7 million loan to help address a worsening
balance of payments deficit, predicts the Yemeni economy will
shrink by 0.9 percent this year. That would follow an estimated
10.5 percent contraction last year, its worst performance since
the unification of the north and south of the country in 1990.
The $4 billion aid pledge by international donors, agreed at
a Riyadh conference last month, included $3.25 billion from host
Saudi Arabia, which has a long, porous border with Yemen, and
already provides it with oil.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said at the
conference that his country's contribution would support agreed
development projects, but did not give details on their
timing.
Long-term development funds, while welcome, may do little to
answer an immediate humanitarian crisis and restore security,
which Maytami estimates would require at least $10 billion over
2012-2013.
In April, the IMF forecast gross official reserves would
remain at $4 billion in 2012 and the budget gap would widen to 5
percent of gross domestic product from 4.4 percent in 2011.
Shortages of electricity, water and fuel sent prices soaring
last year, and although prices have decreased somewhat from
their peaks, they are still too high for low-income families to
cope with. Maytami estimates inflation is running at 25-30
percent.
The Yemeni rial's market rate has stabilized at around 215
to the dollar, from about 243 at the peak of the political
crisis, but its depreciation and inflation are compounding food
emergencies in a country with a per capita annual income of just
$2,300.
"People buy affordable food that will fill them up quickly,"
said Majid al-Shahury, who owns a grocery shop in Sanaa. "Almost
half of my customers buy their food on credit, some take months
to pay off the bill."
REMITTANCE INCOME
Yemeni officials told the Riyadh conference they needed
$2.17 billion immediately for humanitarian and other purposes,
and $5.8 billion for longer-term development and infrastructure
projects.
The United Arab Emirates, which has said it will give Yemen
food aid worth $136 million, is considering a separate
contribution. Donors will meet in Riyadh again in late June to
discuss the aid pledges.
Yemen's experience with pledges of assistance from
neighbours is mixed: its planning minister has estimated that
some $3 billion of $4.7 billion aid pledged by the Friends of
Yemen group when it first met in 2006 has not been delivered.
Donors and some Yemeni officials have argued the chaotic
security situation, as well as corrupt and dysfunctional state
institutions, impede aid by making it impossible to know whether
it will be spent effectively, stolen or simply wasted.
"Most of it was not used because Yemen didn't have the
capacity to absorb the money in development projects for which
the money was allocated," said Charles Schmitz, an expert on
Yemen at Towson University in Maryland in the United States.
Iryani, the former minister, said the most effective form of
aid may be to bypass the government, and put money directly in
the hands of Yemenis, abroad.
"What Yemen needs now is quick cash. Traditional development
funds now are really not going to be effective," he said,
arguing neighbouring Saudi Arabia held a possible key, albeit
politically fraught, to defusing the humanitarian crisis.
In the 1980s, more than 1.3 million Yemenis worked in
wealthy Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and could even
travel to Saudi Arabia without a visa. Since 1990, when Yemen
failed to join its neighbours' condemnation of Iraq's invasion
of Kuwait, they have been largely replaced by labourers from
Asia.
Yemenis working in the GCC countries in 2010 sent home an
estimated $1 billion in remittances, according to a Chatham
House research paper. It said security fears and concerns about
potential involvement in local politics were key obstacles to
employing more Yemenis in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia,
a monarchy that tolerates no political organization.
"The quickest and most direct way to help Yemenis is to
grant them easier access to employment in Saudi," Iryani said.
"This type of income comes directly back to poor families in
Yemen and not to the government and its agents."