* Troops protest against air force head's sacking
* President Hadi trying to exert authority over armed forces
* State news agency hacked by southern secessionists
SANAA, April 7 Members of Yemen's air force shut
down the capital's airport on Saturday, stopping all flights in
protest at the sacking of their commander, a half brother of
former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, an aviation official said.
Military vehicles full of soldiers turned passengers away
from Sanaa airport and prevented flights from taking off or
landing, witnesses said. The action is a challenge to President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi who replaced Saleh earlier this year.
On Friday Hadi sacked the air force head in a reshuffle
intended to prise key military posts from Saleh's allies and
restructure the armed forces, which split during the uprising
against Saleh's rule, with some units openly siding with
protesters.
Protests demanding the resignation of the air force
commander, General Saleh al-Ahmar, earlier this year brought
several airports to a standstill. Hadi on Friday shifted him to
be assistant to the defence minister.
The airport's closure highlights the challenges Hadi faces
in restructuring Yemen's army, upsetting the entrenched
interests of Saleh's associates as well as those of a powerful
general, Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, some of whose allies were also
sacked in Friday's shake-up.
General Ali Mohsen turned against Saleh early last year
along with a chunk of the armed forces, sparking sporadic open
combat on the streets of Sanaa with loyalist troops and tribal
miltiamen that threatened to push the country into civil war.
A committee tasked with demilitarising Sanaa was on Saturday
dismantling checkpoints set up by the warring factions in the
western part of the city, to enforce a withdrawal of armed
tribesmen and troops from the streets by the end of the week.
Previous such efforts have failed.
Hadi faces a sectarian rebellion in Yemen's north and an
emboldened wing of al Qaeda concentrated in the south, which is
also home to a separatist movement seeking to revive a socialist
state Saleh united with the north in 1990.
Yemen's state news agency had been hacked on Saturday,
apparently by southern secessionist sympathisers. Instead of the
usual news feed, there were pictures of southern leaders and the
former state's flag.
"Your turn has come all major Yemeni websites. If we do not
see the southern flag waving above Yemeni sites we will
eventually destroy them," read a statement posted on the site.
Some southerners accuse northerners of usurping their
resources and discriminating against them.
They want no part in the united Yemen envisaged by
neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United States who threw their
weight behind the power transfer plan under which Saleh left
office after months of anti-government demonstrations that
paralysed the impoverished state.
