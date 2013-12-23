SANAA Dec 23 Yemen shut its international
airports on Monday after workers at its civil aviation authority
went on strike, officials at the transport ministry and airports
said.
The strike was due to a dispute with the finance ministry
over the independence of the civil aviation authority, an
official at the transport ministry said. The finance ministry
froze the authority's funds, he said.
"The strike is ongoing until our demands are met," the
official said, declining to be named because he was not
authorised to speak publicly to media. Officials at Sanaa, Aden
and Mukalla airports confirmed the shutdown.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal in
Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)