SANAA Nov 6 A tribal leader suspected of links
to al Qaeda has been given an ultimatum to surrender to
pro-government forces besieging his home in south Yemen on
Tuesday or be seized by force, an official said.
Tarek al-Fadli, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and fought in
Afghanistan, heads a tribe in Abyan province. He took refuge in
the mountains over the summer as a U.S.-backed military
onslaught drove militants linked to al Qaeda from southern
towns.
Fadli's return to his home in the port city of Zinjibar on
Monday has led to an armed standoff between his supporters and
hundreds of troops and militiamen allied to the government.
"We gave him a warning to surrender himself right away,
otherwise he will be forced out of the house by security," the
security official from Abyan told Reuters. A deadline for Fadli
to give himself up was due to expire on Tuesday afternoon.
The standoff highlights the challenges facing President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in trying to assert state authority
following the uprising that began in Yemen last year and forced
president Ali Abdullah Saleh from power in February.
Impoverished Yemen adjoins the world's top oil exporter,
Saudi Arabia. Its wealthier Gulf neighbours and Washington are
concerned that al Qaeda and other Islamist fighters operating
there could pose a threat to Saudi Arabia and nearby oil
shipping channels.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing
by Andrew Roche)