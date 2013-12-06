Algeria warily edges towards Islamic finance as energy income dives
* State banks plan to offer Islamic products in coming months
SANAA Dec 6 An al Qaeda-linked group has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack on the Yemeni defence ministry in which at least 52 people were killed, the country's worst militant assault in 18 months.
"In pursuance of the policy of targetting pilotless planes operation rooms, the mujahideen (holy fighters) have heavily struck one of these rooms in the Ministry of Defence headquarters," Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) said in a Twitter message posted in the early hours o Friday.
The group is an offshoot of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; editing by Patrick Graham)
* State banks plan to offer Islamic products in coming months
DUBAI, April 12 Generally positive first-quarter results from banks in the Gulf helped lift confidence in financial stocks in early trade on Wednesday, while Saudi Arabia's third largest telecommunications operator jumped by its daily limit after it swung to its first ever quarterly net profit.