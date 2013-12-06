* Al Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for attack
* Fifty-six people killed, including foreign medics
* Yemeni turmoil poses risk to Saudi Arabia, shipping lanes
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 6 Yemen said on Friday it had
regained full control of its Defence Ministry compound in Sanaa
a day after a militant attack, claimed by an al Qaeda-affiliated
group, killed 56 people, including foreign medical staff.
The Yemeni military's chief of the general staff said in a
preliminary report submitted to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
on Friday that an estimated 12 attackers, mostly Saudi
nationals, had taken part in the assault and were all killed.
The report, seen by Reuters, said gunmen wearing army
uniforms opened fire at soldiers guarding one of the hospitals
inside the military compound. An explosives-laden pickup truck
was then blown up.
"The terrorists were estimated at 12 and most of them were
Saudi nationals. The (investigation) committee is still working
on acquiring more information about the terrorists and their
goals," the report said.
Among the dead were medics from Germany, Vietnam, India and
the Philippines, and 215 people were wounded, according to the
latest government figures.
It was the worst such attack in 18 months, heightening
international concerns about threats emanating from a state that
shares a long border with Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter, and flanks international shipping lanes.
The interim Yemeni government is fighting southern
secessionists and northern rebels in addition to al Qaeda-linked
militants, who are seeking to overthrow the government and
impose their version of Islamic law.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Ansar al-Sharia
(Partisans of Islamic Law), an offshoot of al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), based in Yemen and among the most
active and strongest arms of the global jihadi network.
"As part of the policy of targeting the operation rooms of
pilotless planes, the mujahideen (holy fighters) have heavily
struck one of these rooms in Defence Ministry headquarters,"
Ansar al-Sharia said on Twitter on Friday.
"Such joint military locations, which participate with the
Americans in their war against this Muslim nation, are a
legitimate target for our operations," another Twitter post
read.
INTERNATIONAL THREAT
The U.S. military raised its alert status in the region
after the coordinated strikes on the ministry.
Murad Batal al-Shishani, a London-based analyst of Islamist
groups, said the attack was likely to strengthen American-Yemeni
cooperation against security threats.
"I don't know about the (U.S.) drone programme (targeting
militants), if this will escalate it or not. But generally, this
will not affect the relationship. It will give them more reason
to cooperate," he said.
Shishani said Thursday's attack, which combined a suicide
bombing with a shooting spree, looked like an attempt "to
copycat the Mumbai-style attack", referring to a 2008 assault in
the Indian city that killed nearly 200 people.
He said it also echoed Islamist militant attacks this year
on a desert natural gas plant in Algeria and the Westgate
shopping centre in Nairobi, Kenya.
"They're resorting to this sort of tactic because it gains
more media coverage, and it shakes the trust of the normal
people in the security agencies. They say, 'You see, it's easy
to attack and we have done that.' That is the message they are
trying to send," said Shishani.
Yemen is also grappling with severe economic problems
inherited from former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was
forced out of office by a popular uprising in 2011.
Islamist insurgents took advantage of the chaos of Saleh's
overthrow to seize several southern cities but were driven out
in 2012 in a government offensive aided by U.S. drone strikes.
AQAP militants have since killed hundreds of Yemeni soldiers
and members of the security forces in a series of attacks,
particularly in southern provinces.
In July 2012, a suicide bomber wearing a Yemeni army uniform
killed more than 90 people rehearsing for a military parade in
the capital. AQAP later claimed responsibility.
