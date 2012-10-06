ADEN Oct 6 Yemeni security forces foiled a plan
by militants linked to al Qaeda to bomb an air base jointly used
with the United States to carry out attacks against the group, a
security official said on Saturday.
A car packed with explosives was discovered by authorities
near the gate of Al Anad air base in Yemen's southern province
of Lahj, the official told Reuters.
"This was a planned suicide attack. Once the car was
discovered, security forces immediately arrested two men who
were inside the vehicle ... The car was filled with explosives
and anti-tank missiles," he added.
The Al Anad air base is used jointly with U.S. forces to
launch attacks against al Qaeda militants across Yemen, mainly
using U.S.-controlled drones.
Yemen, a U.S. ally, has been in upheaval since a popular
uprising ousted veteran president Ali Abdullah Saleh in
February. Overlooking one of the world's busiest oil shipping
routes, the country is plagued by poverty and lawlessness that
the toppling of Saleh has done little to change.
Washington backed a military offensive in May to recapture
areas of Abyan province - which borders Shabwa province - from
Islamist insurgents.
Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is viewed by
Washington as the most dangerous branch of the militant network
established by Osama bin Laden.
(Reporting by Dhuyazen Mukhashaf and Mohamed Mushashaf; Writing
by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Roche)