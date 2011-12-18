* Money to be targeted at 4 million vulnerable people
* Political turmoil worsens humanitarian conditions
* Over 30 pct of Yemeni children acutely malnourished
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Dec 18 The United Nations appealed
on Sunday for nearly $450 million in humanitarian aid for
conflict-torn Yemen to save it from becoming what one U.N.
official called "another Somalia".
Yemen will need substantial humanitarian assistance over the
next three to five years, especially for food, health care,
sanitation and clean water, U.N. agencies and other relief
groups working in Yemen said at a conference in Dubai.
"The Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2012 is seeking $447
million. This represents an increase of 95 percent compared to
one year ago," they said, adding the money would be targeted to
help around 4 million vulnerable people.
Almost a year of protests against outgoing President Ali
Abdullah Saleh has brought Yemen's economy close to collapse,
worsening already dire living conditions for many people who
face acute shortages of fuel, food, water and electricity.
"The situation is dramatic. If we don't act now, we hit a
humanitarian disaster soon," said Geert Cappelaere,
representative of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen.
"If we don't act now, Yemen will become another Somalia from
a humanitarian perspective."
Cappelaere said more than 30 percent of Yemeni children were
acutely malnourished.
"In general, when you have 15 percent of
under-five-year-olds that are acutely malnourished, we call that
a nutrition emergency. In Yemen, you have twice the emergency
level."
COMPLEX CRISIS
Aside from its political and economic crisis, Yemen must
also cope with a growing influx of refugees from the Horn of
Africa to its southern coast and a host of Yemenis forced to
flee their homes by fighting in the south and the north.
The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimated
that at the end of November around 214,000 refugees and almost
half a million internally displaced persons were in Yemen.
Arrivals from Somalia had increased, with 3,292 reaching
Yemen in September and 3,689 in October, compared to a monthly
average of 1,648 in the first half of the year, UNHCR said.
This year's turmoil in Yemen had posed many challenges, the
country's health and population minister, Ahmed al-Ansi, said.
"The humanitarian situation in Yemen is very precarious at
the moment," he told Reuters. "It affects all parts of life of
citizens, not just health, but their economic activity, the
environment, social life."
Saleh last month signed a pact brokered by Yemen's wealthy
Gulf Arab neighbours to hand power to his deputy Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi.
Under the deal, Saleh's General People's Congress and
opposition parties agreed to divide cabinet posts between them,
forming a unity government to lead Yemen to a presidential
election in February.
"What has happened in the last 10 months has put the clock
in Yemen back 15 to 20 years when it comes to the development
and basic services, which were already not that widespread
throughout the country," UNICEF's Cappelaere said.
"What is now needed is a government that will make it a top
priority not only to get the political side of things right, but
also to give top priority for its development and the children."
The International Monetary Fund approved a $370 million loan
for Yemen in August 2010, but only one disbursement of around
$50 million has been made so far.
Aid officials urged Gulf countries to chip in more.
"The bulk of donor money comes from Western countries. It's
time that Gulf countries deliver as well," said Naveed Hussain,
UNHCR's representative in Yemen.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; editing by Sami Aboudi and
Alistair Lyon)