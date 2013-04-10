BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports appointments in management team
* Fiera Capital - announce Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of board and chief executive officer, will now assume position of president of Fiera Capital
SANAA, April 10 Yemen's president removed the commander of the elite Republican Guard from the military on Wednesday, state television reported, in an apparent a move to unify the divided armed forces under his own control.
Yemeni television read out a series of orders by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi appointing Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, who is also the son of Hadi's predecessor, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, as an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by WIlliam Maclean and Michael Roddy)
May 31 Fitch Ratings Inc downgraded MetLife Inc.'s Brighthouse Financial Inc unit on Wednesday, citing a "deterioration in the company's projected capitalization metrics."