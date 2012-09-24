SANAA, Sept 24 Masked gunmen shot dead a senior
intelligence official in Sanaa on Monday, a security source
said, the latest in a series of assassinations in Yemen as the
U.S.-allied government battles al Qaeda militants.
Abdulilah Al-Ashwal, a colonel in the Political Security
Office, the domestic intelligence service, was leaving a mosque
in the Safiya district of Sanaa when gunmen on motorcycles
opened fire on him, the source said.
There have been a number of assassinations and assassination
attempts on security officials and politicians following the
ejection of Islamist militants from towns in Abyan province in
south Yemen after they took control during the turmoil of the
uprising that forced former president Ali Abdullah Saleh from
office in February.
Saleh's successor Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has cooperated with
Washington in an effort to crush the militants, including
stepped up air strikes using U.S. unmanned planes or drones.
Restoring stability to Yemen has become an international
priority due to fears that al Qaeda and other Islamist militants
could become entrenched in a country which neighbours oil
producer Saudi Arabia and lies on major shipping lanes.
The attack comes on the eve of 50th anniversary celebrations
of the Yemeni republic, set up in 1962. A suicide bomber killed
100 people at a military parade during celebrations of the 1990
unification of the former North and South Yemen states.
Hadi left this week on a 10-day trip to attend a U.N.
General Assembly session in New York.
Security has continued to suffer from a power struggle in
security and military units, as Hadi tries to remove figures
close to Saleh who still head many bodies.
Domestic intelligence chief Ghaleb al-Qamish is viewed as
having remained neutral during the protests against Saleh but
his agency has played a major role in the fight against al
Qaeda. Suspected militant detainees are held in its prisons.
Last week the government began procedures to try 41 men who
were seized in the fight to oust militants from Abyan this year.