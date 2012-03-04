France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
ADEN At least 35 Yemeni soldiers were killed in the south of the country on Sunday in clashes with militants linked to al-Qaeda, medics said.
Medics at a military hospital in the southern port city of Aden said dozens were also wounded and the number of casualties was likely to rise as a result of the fighting.
Clashes broke out after twin suicide bombings targeting military posts in Zinjibar earlier on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Ben Harding)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.