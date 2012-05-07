ADEN, Yemen May 7 Islamist gunmen killed at
least 32 Yemeni soldiers on Monday when they stormed a military
position in southern Yemen where militants control broad swathes
of territory, a military official said.
Yemen has a seen a surge in violence in the south since
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office in February. The
government has responded with air strikes and the United States
has repeatedly used drones to kill militants.
The attack on Monday came hours after a suspected U.S. drone
strike killed two men in a neighbouring province, including one
the government described as a senior member of al Qaeda.
The military official told Reuters gunmen attacked Yemeni
troops outside the city of Zinjibar, capital of Abyan province,
killing at least 32 servicemen. He said they captured a number
of soldiers and made off with weapons and ammunition.
At least 40 soldiers were wounded in the attack, the
official and medical sources said.
In a similar attack in March, militants killed about 100
troops in Zinjibar after Hadi took office.
Yemen's government and an al-Qaeda-linked group active in
the south both said the missile strike hours earlier in
neighbouring Shabwa province killed Fahd al-Qasaa, who had been
convicted of involvement in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole
warship in Yemen's southern port of Aden.
Residents of Shabwa and the militant group, Ansar al-Sharia,
said the missile was fired from a U.S. drone. A drone strike
last year killed a U.S. citizen who U.S. officials subsequently
claimed had helped plan a failed attack on a U.S. airliner.
The use of drones has angered the public in Yemen as it has
in other countries such as Pakistan, where Washington also uses
unmanned aircraft to kill militants.
Washington has backed a power transfer that saw President
Ali Abdullah Saleh replaced by his deputy in February, after a
year of mass protests against Saleh. The United States now wants
Hadi to unify the fragmented army and turn it against militants.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa; Writing by
Joseph Logan)