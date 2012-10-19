BRIEF-Tempur Sealy says North American orders negatively impacted in April
* North American orders negatively impacted in April, and to a lesser extent in may by liquidation of co's branded inventory by mattress firm
ADEN, Yemen Oct 19 At least 10 soldiers and 11 suspected al Qaeda militants were killed in an attack on a military base in the southern Yemeni town of Shuqra in the province of Abyan on Friday, medical and military sources said.
Militants first attacked the coastal base with an explosives-laden car, a medical source told Reuters.
Moments later, more militants attacked the base from the sea, a military source said. At least 15 other soldiers were injured in the fighting, he said.
* North American orders negatively impacted in April, and to a lesser extent in may by liquidation of co's branded inventory by mattress firm
* Inspiremd announces distribution agreement for cguard(tm) eps in poland