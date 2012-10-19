ADEN, Yemen Oct 19 Al Qaeda killed 16 soldiers
in an attack on an army base in south Yemen on Friday, medical
and military sources said, in a further show of strength by
Islamist militants despite a U.S. campaign of drone strikes to
neutralise them.
Militants tightened their hold on parts of Yemen during an
uprising that ousted veteran president Ali Abdullah Saleh in
February, raising concern for the security of top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia next door and nearby shipping lanes.
Violence has intensified in the past few weeks with
Washington stepping up drone, or pilotless aircraft, operations
and militants carrying out retaliatory attacks on state and
military targets.
Two militants disguised in army uniforms drove an
explosives-laden car into the military base in Shuqra, a town in
the southern province of Abyan, and detonated them inside, a
military official said. Moments later, other militants assaulted
the base from the sea and a fierce battle ensued.
At least 16 soldiers and 8 militants were killed, according
to medical and military sources. An initial death toll that
counted 13 militants as dead was revised down to eight after
five of those killed were identified as uninvolved civilians.
"The two suicide bombers were wearing army uniforms, and
even their car had a military numberplate, so they didn't raise
any suspicion," a wounded Yemeni soldier told Reuters by
telephone from hospital.
On Thursday, nine suspected al Qaeda militants were killed
in what a security source and residents said was a U.S. drone
strike on a farmhouse outside a town in south Yemen that was
held by militants last year.
Yemen's wealthier Gulf neighbours and Washington are
concerned that al Qaeda and other Islamist militants operating
in Yemen could pose a threat to Saudi Arabia and to nearby
shipping channels.
Since Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)
was formed by Saudi and Yemeni militants in 2007, the group has
carried out suicide attacks on Western tourists and foreign
officials, sent a bomber into Saudi Arabia in an attempt to
assassinate a senior prince and tried to place explosive
packages on aircraft bound for the United States.
Islamist insurgents captured two southern cities, Jaar and
Zinjibar, between March and May 2011, taking advantage of a
security vacuum during the anti-Saleh revolt.
After Saleh quit, the army managed to remove militants with
the help of U.S. missiles fired from air and sea. But local
residents say militants still hold sway in some districts while
the army controls only entry points well outside.
Many Yemenis complain the U.S. focus on militants is a
violation of sovereignty that is driving many towards al Qaeda
and diverting attention from other pressing issues such as
unemployment, corruption, water depletion and economic revival.