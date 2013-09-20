* Officials suspect al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
* Car bombs kill soldiers at camp; police shot dead
* Blast near liquefied natural gas terminal, no damage
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Sept 20 Suspected al Qaeda militants
killed at least 31 Yemeni soldiers and policemen in attacks in
the south of the country on Friday, their deadliest for more
than a year, security officials said.
Twenty-one soldiers died when two car bombs exploded at a
military camp in al-Nashama, near the coast, Yemen's Supreme
Military Council said, and 10 police were killed by gunmen in
the inland town of Mayfaa.
A car bomb exploded near the country's only liquefied
natural gas export terminal at the coastal town of Balhaf,
killing people inside the vehicle but not causing any other
damage, sources added.
Officials believe members of al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP) were behind the attacks, the security officials
said. AQAP is seen by Western countries as one of the most
dangerous branches of al Qaeda because it has attempted to carry
out bombings on international airlines.
U.S. drone strikes have killed scores of AQAP members and
the Yemeni army has seized back large tracts of territory from
the insurgents, prompting the country's foreign minister to call
Friday's attacks a sign of increasing desperation.
"This attack was intended to demonstrate that they are still
there. But it's also a demonstration that they are losing the
war against the security and stability of Yemen," the minister,
Abu Bakr al-Qirbi, told Reuters.
Ali al-Sarary, an aide to Yemen's prime minister, said the
attacks were aimed at thwarting the reconciliation efforts of a
"national dialogue" set up between rival factions after a
popular uprising in 2011.
"The main goal is to foil a political settlement and prevent
the national dialogue from reaching solutions on a number of
issues, particularly issues in the south," he said.
Maintaining stability in impoverished Yemen is a priority
for Washington and Gulf states because of its location next to
major oil shipping routes and Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil
exporter.
CAR BOMBS
Friday's attacks were the deadliest against Yemen's military
since May 2012, when a suicide bomber in army uniform killed
more than 90 soldiers at a parade in the capital Sanaa.
A concealed bomb in one car exploded among a group of
soldiers at the gate of the al-Nashama camp as the driver tried
to enter. The other was already inside the camp when it
exploded, one of the security sources said.
Sources earlier told Reuters around 30 soldiers had died.
In Mayfaa, gunmen opened fire at a security headquarters,
killing around 10 policemen, before escaping in stolen vehicles,
local residents said.
All the attacks took place in Yemen's southern Shabwa
Province, a lawless area where Islamist militants and the
security forces have clashed in recent years.
AQAP emerged as one of al Qaeda's most aggressive
international affiliates, and a direct threat to the United
States, when it claimed responsibility for an attempt by a
Nigerian man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, to down a Detroit-bound
airliner on Dec. 25, 2009 with a bomb concealed in his
underwear.
It said it was also behind a foiled plot to send two air
freight packages containing bombs to the United States in
October 2010.
Intelligence pointing to a major impending attack by AQAP
prompted the United States and other Western countries to close
many of their embassies temporarily in the Middle East, Africa
and Asia early last month.
The militants took advantage of political chaos in Yemen
during the Arab Spring in 2011 to seize control of some towns
and surrounding areas in the south of the country.
They were beaten back by Yemeni forces with assistance from
the United States last year, and scattered into small groups
spread across the country's rugged, remote southern terrain.
They have staged a series of attacks against government and
military targets using a suicide, car bombs, drive-by shootings
and other tactics.
Yemen is also facing a growing secessionist movement in the
south and a rebellion by the Houthis, a group of Zaydi Shi'ite
Muslims, in the north.