(Updates death toll, adds background)
SANAA Feb 4 At least two people were killed
when a bomb hit a bus carrying Yemeni soldiers in the capital
Sanaa on Tuesday, a medical source said, highlighting the
government's weak grip on security in the impoverished country.
Tuesday's blast was the latest in a series of security
incidents to hit U.S.-allied Yemen in less than a week. Two
Westerners have been kidnapped since Friday and three explosions
near the French embassy, the defence ministry and the central
bank, shook the capital late on Sunday.
The medical source said two people who had been taken to a
nearby military hospital had died. A police source earlier told
Reuters eight people had been wounded.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack but Yemen's security personnel have been targeted by
Islamist militants in the past.
Suspected al Qaeda militants killed four Yemeni soldiers
during an Aug. 11 attack on forces guarding the country's only
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in the southern
province of Shabwa.
In December, a suicide bomb and gun attack near the Defence
Ministry killed 52 people. In May 2012 a suicide bomber in army
uniform killed more than 90 soldiers rehearsing for a parade in
Sanaa.
Yemen has been hit by turmoil since mass protests in 2011
eventually forced out long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
The country, which neighbours Saudi Arabia and is home to one of
al Qaeda's most active branches, is wrestling with instability,
internal conflicts and poor governance.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing
by Eric Walsh and Elizabeth Piper)