ADEN Jan 13 Four civilians and two
soldiers were shot dead and 10 others wounded by security forces
in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Friday, southern
separatists and an official said, as crowds gathered calling for
the separation of the south.
A local security official said three soldiers including a
lieutenant were among those hurt at a festival to mark the
anniversary of a violent struggle for an independent south which
led to civil war and began in Aden on Jan. 13, 1986.
The crowd at the festival was shouting "Revolution!
Revolution! Oh South!", witnesses said.
On Sunday, Yemen's cabinet proposed an immunity law to speed
President Ali Abdullah Saleh's exit under a Gulf-brokered plan
to end months of protests that have paralysed the impoverished
Arab state. Presidential elections are set for Feb. 21.
However, any successor to Saleh faces many challenges: a
rebellion in the north, the southern separatist movement and al
Qaeda's most active wing, based in Yemen.
On Thursday, at least four fighters from a Sunni Salafi
Islamist group were killed in fighting with Shi'ite rebel
fighters in northern Yemen.
Analysts say Saleh was expected to leave Yemen for medical
treatment after parliament approves the immunity bill.
