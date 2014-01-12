ADEN Jan 12 Yemeni gunmen killed at least two
soldiers in an attack on a army contingent assigned to guard oil
installations, a local official and tribal sources said on
Sunday, after tribesmen warned Norway's DNO to stop
operations in the area.
Growing lawlessness in the poor Arabian Peninsula state is
an international concern because of Yemen's strategic position
next to oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes.
Armed tribesmen in southeastern Hadramout province have been
targeting government troops and facilities in the area since
early December, when a local tribal leader was killed in a
gunfight at an army checkpoint after his bodyguards refused to
hand over their weapons to soldiers.
A local official said armed tribesmen attacked soldiers near
an oil facility operated by DNO late on Saturday.
The attack was one day after a tribal alliance in the area
warned the company to suspend all its operations starting on
Saturday, pending the government heeding demands to handover
soldiers who killed Said bin Habrish, a prominent tribal chief,
earlier in December.
In Oslo, DNO officials had no immediate comment.
The local official said two soldiers were killed and one was
injured in the attack. Local tribesmen confirmed the attack but
said three soldiers died and six were injured.
Bin Habrish's death has led to protests and attacks on
government facilities, including a brief seizure of the Yemeni
oil ministry offices in Hadramout, in which several people were
killed.
Apart from handing over of bin Habrish's killers, tribesmen
also demanded full withdrawal of the army from Hadramout and
more jobs for local people.
Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Arab world, has
been in political turmoil since mass protests in 2011 forced
long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down under a
Gulf initiative in which he was succeeded by deputy Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi.
Apart from tribal lawlessness, Yemen also faces more attacks
by al Qaeda, rising sectarian tensions in the north and a
secessionist movement in the south. Yemen relies on crude
exports to finance up to 70 percent of budget spending.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Balazs Koranyi in Oslo,;
Writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by William Hardy)