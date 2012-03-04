ADEN Suicide bombers linked to al Qaeda detonated two vehicles laden with explosives at two military outposts outside the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar on Sunday, killing at least six soldiers, local officials and residents said.

They said one vehicle targeted a military position held by coastal guards at the western entrance of the city, with six soldiers believed to have been killed. The second vehicle struck an artillery position at the southern entrance of Zinjibar, killing an unknown number of people.

The militants, believed to belong to a group linked to al Qaeda called Ansar al-Shariaa which controls Zinjibar, also launched a raid on both positions after the bombings, taking a number of soldiers prisoner, the local government officials and residents said.

On Saturday, two suicide bombers drove a car packed with explosives into a Yemeni army base in the southern province of al-Bayda, killing one soldier, the Defence Ministry said, in an attack for which al Qaeda claimed responsibility.

Militants linked to al Qaeda have exploited political upheaval to strengthen their foothold in Yemen, particularly in the south which is also home to rising secessionist sentiment.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)